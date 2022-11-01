The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 9:28 PM CDT until TUE 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL
