Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There …
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in…
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 60F. Winds ESE at 5 to…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in Opelika: Mainly clear. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see …
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clea…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelik…