Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 8:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

