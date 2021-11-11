 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

