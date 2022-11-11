 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

