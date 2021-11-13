 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

