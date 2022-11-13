Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Opelika, AL
