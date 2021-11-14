Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.