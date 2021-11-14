Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SUN 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It will be a warm day in Opelika. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 4…
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecas…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clea…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Opelika. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Plan on a r…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …