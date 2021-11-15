Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.