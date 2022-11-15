Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.