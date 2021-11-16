Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.