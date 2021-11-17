 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

