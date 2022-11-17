Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CST until THU 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL
