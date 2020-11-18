Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from 12AM CST WED until 8AM CST WED. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.