Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.