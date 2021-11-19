Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Expect clea…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The …
This evening in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Scattered frost possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Opelika people will see temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The fore…