Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.