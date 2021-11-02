Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Opelika, AL
