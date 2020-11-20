Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.