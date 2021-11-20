Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.