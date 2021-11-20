Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning until SAT 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today's…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecas…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Opelika will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Opelika. The fore…
Opelika's evening forecast: Mostly clear. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opeli…
This evening in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It look…