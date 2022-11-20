Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.