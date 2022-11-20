Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Periods o…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
For the drive home in Opelika: Cloudy skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: A few clouds. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 46F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall …
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's to…
Opelika's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be…
Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 58 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Today's conditio…
This evening in Opelika: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks should see highs i…