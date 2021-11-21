Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL
