Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.