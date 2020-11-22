 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

