Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Opelika, AL
