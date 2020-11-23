 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

