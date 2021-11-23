Opelika folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from MON 9:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Opelika, AL
