Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.