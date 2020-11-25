Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
