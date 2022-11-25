Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL
