Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast.