Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 55-degree low is forcasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

