Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a 36% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from FRI 9:07 PM CST until SAT 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Opelika, AL
