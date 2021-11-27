 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

