Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.