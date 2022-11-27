Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opeli…
Opelika's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s to…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatur…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inc…