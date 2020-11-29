 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Opelika area. It looks to reach a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert