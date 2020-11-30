 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Opelika Monday. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Opelika could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from 11:11PM CST SUN until 6AM CST MON. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert