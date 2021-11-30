Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL
