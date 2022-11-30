Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees…
Opelika's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
Opelika people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The Opeli…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
For the drive home in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 53F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 m…
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. There is a …