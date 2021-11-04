Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Opelika temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.