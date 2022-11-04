It will be a warm day in Opelika. It should reach a moderate 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
For the drive home in Opelika: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Opelika folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Opelika. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low around 60F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Opelika: Partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Opelika. It lo…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Opelika folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should…
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Considerable cloudiness. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temper…