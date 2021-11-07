 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert