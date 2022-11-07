Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2022 in Opelika, AL

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.