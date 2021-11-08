 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.

