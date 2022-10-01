 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 1, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

