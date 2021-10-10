The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
