Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.