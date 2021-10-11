 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert