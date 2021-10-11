The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
