Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect cle…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Opelika area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
For the drive home in Opelika: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast ca…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It …