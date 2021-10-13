Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Beware of water on Highway 280 toward Phenix City; Lee County under flash flood watch through Wednesday
- Updated
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for Lee County, which will be in effect until 1 a.m. on Wednesday.
