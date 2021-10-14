Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Opelika, AL

The Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit oanow.com for local news and weather.