The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Opelika, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
This evening's outlook for Opelika: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Monday. It sh…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect cle…
This evening in Opelika: Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Opelika area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorro…
The Opelika area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degree…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are …
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
This evening in Opelika: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Opelika Wednesday. It loo…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Opelika folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will se…