Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Opelika area. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Opelika, AL
