Today's temperature in Opelika will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit oanow.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Opelika, AL
