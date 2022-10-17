 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2022 in Opelika, AL

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Opelika community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Opelika area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on oanow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

